For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $31.04. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that KEURIG DR PEPPER AND LAVAZZA GROUP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE WIDER SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the expansion of its current partnership with iconic Italian coffee company, Lavazza Group, to include wider sales and distribution of Lavazza K-Cup® pods and the introduction of the company’s Canadian brand, Kicking Horse® Coffee, to the K-Cup® pod format.

Under the agreement, KDP will continue to be the exclusive sourcing partner and manufacturer of premium Lavazza K-Cup® pods and add sales and distribution responsibilities in retail and e-commerce across the U.S. and Canada. Future availability of premium coffee brand Kicking Horse® Coffee in a K-Cup® pod will provide a new experience for consumers to enjoy the brand through the Keurig brewing system.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has inclined by 0.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.62% and lost -6.84% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $43.40 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 993.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 8018049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.19, while it was recorded at 31.58 for the last single week of trading, and 32.09 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 6.91%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.