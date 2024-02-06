Exelon Corp. [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $21.03 billion, down -6.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $33.62. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 12:38 PM that ComEd Celebrates 47 New Lineworkers Completing Apprenticeship.

New craft workers ready to join the mission of maintaining power lines at America’s most reliable utility.

ComEd today joined union and community leaders to recognize 47 new lineworkers joining the ranks of America’s most reliable electric utility. ComEd’s newest graduates of its overhead apprenticeship program completed industry-aligned training at one of three regional training centers based in Chicago, Rockford, and Joliet, and will play a key role in supporting and maintaining the grid that serves more than 9 million people across northern Illinois.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.35 percent and weekly performance of -4.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6016697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corp. [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.58, while it was recorded at 34.57 for the last single week of trading, and 39.47 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.