Everbridge Inc [EVBG] Revenue clocked in at $450.16 million, up 15.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Everbridge Inc [NASDAQ: EVBG] price surged by 18.41 percent to reach at $4.38. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Everbridge Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $1.5 Billion.

Everbridge Shareholders to Receive $28.60 Per Share in Cash.

Represents 32% Premium to Everbridge 90-Day Volume-Weighted Average Share Price.

The one-year EVBG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.73. The average equity rating for EVBG stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Everbridge Inc [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

EVBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Everbridge Inc [EVBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.85. With this latest performance, EVBG shares gained by 29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.85 for Everbridge Inc [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.55, while it was recorded at 24.18 for the last single week of trading, and 24.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everbridge Inc Fundamentals:

Everbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

EVBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everbridge Inc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everbridge Inc go to 48.40%.

Everbridge Inc [EVBG] Institutonal Ownership Details

