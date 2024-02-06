DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] Stock trading around $61.21 per share: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc [NYSE: DD] price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$1.15. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM that DuPont Launches Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards Program.

New awards program recognizes excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® to help drive and promote continued sustainable innovation .

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it is launching a new global awards program called the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards. This annual awards program is designed to recognize leaders across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.43. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $76.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.55 for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.85, while it was recorded at 62.06 for the last single week of trading, and 71.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc Fundamentals:

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc go to 7.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.