Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $84.09. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that TOM’S OF MAINE ANNOUNCES YEAR-TWO MEMBERS OF ITS AWARD-WINNING INCUBATOR PROGRAM.

Tom’s of Maine today announces the year two winners of its Incubator program, recognizing five leaders in the areas of sustainable farming, climate change and environmental justice. Continuing its commitment to resource the next generation of underrepresented leaders, the brand distributed $100,000 among these changemakers to help scale their environmental solutions for the greater good. “Today’s young climate leaders need access to funding to address the pressing issue of environmental challenges and pave a way for a more equitable and sustainable future. As a brand with a long history of environmental stewardship, it’s incumbent upon us to support and amplify their efforts,” said Cristiane Martini, General Manager, Tom’s of Maine. “Our Incubator program ensures that climate action is not just a concept discussed at conferences but a tangible reality improving the communities where we live and operate.”.

Each Incubator Member has been awarded $20,000 in funding, which will help scale their impactful work and provide them with the necessary resources to bring their innovative solutions to life. In addition to financial support, the winners will gain access to a network of expert mentors, opportunities for collaboration, both in-person and virtually, and significant backing from Tom’s of Maine to amplify their message and increase engagement with their environmental initiatives.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has inclined by 12.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.27% and gained 5.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $69.24 billion, with 830.21 million shares outstanding and 822.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 6626860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $89.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.79, while it was recorded at 84.65 for the last single week of trading, and 76.50 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 8.38%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.