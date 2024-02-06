Citigroup slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $75.33. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.425 per share.

About Mondelēz International Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 8486452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.67, while it was recorded at 76.07 for the last single week of trading, and 71.85 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.70%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.