Citigroup slashes price target on Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] – find out why.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [NYSE: ADM] slipped around -2.73 points on Monday, while shares priced at $52.96 at the close of the session, down -4.90%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:15 PM that ADM Declares Cash Dividend.

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 50.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an approximately 11% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 45.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8, 2024.

This is ADM’s 369th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 92 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2023, there were 513,612,404 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 10598451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $68.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -26.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.69 for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.37, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 74.72 for the last 200 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings analysis for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Daniels Midland Co. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.