Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $270

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] closed the trading session at $321.40. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 6:31 AM that Cat Financial Announces 2023 Year-End Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.70 percent and weekly performance of 5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 6551020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $279.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.54 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 281.81, while it was recorded at 309.85 for the last single week of trading, and 258.38 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 4.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.66%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.