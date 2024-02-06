ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $9.20

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.01%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 1:45 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2023.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) (“We”, “ASEH”, or the “Company”), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (“ATM”) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,581 million for 4Q23, down by 9.5% year-over-year and up by 4.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$9,392 million, down from NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS), compared to NT$3.77 for 4Q22 and NT$2.04 for 3Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS), compared to NT$3.57 for 4Q22 and NT$2.00 for 3Q23.

For the full year of 2023, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$581,914 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$31,725 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS).

Over the last 12 months, ASX stock rose by 19.11%. The one-year ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.62 billion, with 2.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, ASX stock reached a trading volume of 5667952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

ASX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to -2.80%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.