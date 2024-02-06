Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] Revenue clocked in at $12.42 billion, down -20.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] price plunged by -15.55 percent to reach at -$40.15. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Air Products Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter GAAP EPS of $2.73 and Adjusted EPS of $2.82.

Q1 FY24 (comparisons versus prior year):.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GAAP EPS# of $2.73, up six percent; GAAP net income of $622 million, up six percent; and GAAP net income margin of 20.7 percent, up 230 basis points.

The one-year APD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.22. The average equity rating for APD stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APD shares is $299.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-06-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. is set at 7.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for APD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05.

APD Stock Performance Analysis:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.51. With this latest performance, APD shares dropped by -19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.79 for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.93, while it was recorded at 250.15 for the last single week of trading, and 281.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Fundamentals:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

APD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. posted 2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. go to 10.45%.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.