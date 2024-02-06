4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [FDMT] Revenue clocked in at $21.99 million, up 59.38% YTD: What’s Next?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FDMT] price surged by 84.62 percent to reach at $14.8. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The one-year FDMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.13. The average equity rating for FDMT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [FDMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDMT shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

FDMT Stock Performance Analysis:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [FDMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.19. With this latest performance, FDMT shares gained by 61.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [FDMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.07 and a Current Ratio set at 18.07.

FDMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc go to -9.50%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc [FDMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FDMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FDMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FDMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.