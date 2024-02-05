why General Motors Company [GM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.78

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.91 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:30 AM that GM Releases 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results, and 2024 Guidance.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $1.8 billion.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GM reported full-year 2023 revenue of $171.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $12.4 billion.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.96M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 19809582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.18.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.58, while it was recorded at 38.02 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 11.35%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.