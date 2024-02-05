Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.59 at the close of the session, up 1.04%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Capstone Partners & IMAP Release 2023-2024 Trends in Global M&A Research Survey:.

Middle Market M&A Outperforms Broader Market Despite Global Deal Flow Decline.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, in conjunction with its partner IMAP, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, released its annual Trends in Global M&A Survey Report, with insights from M&A advisors across the world. This report combines Capstone’s in-depth investment banking knowledge with proprietary data obtained from 100 participating IMAP M&A advisors across 65 countries. Conducted between September 26, 2023, and October 24, 2023, the survey captures sentiment at a pivotal moment in global middle market M&A, providing insight into M&A market activity throughout 2023 and forecasts for deal making conditions in 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.41M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 23731257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.35, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.