Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell -3.15% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $92.99. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Results.

Q1 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 8% to a Record $9.4 BillionQ1 Comparable Store Sales Up 5% Globally; Up 5% in North America; Up 7% in InternationalQ1 GAAP EPS Up 22% to $0.90; Non-GAAP EPS Up 20% to $0.90 as Reinvention Unlocks Continued EfficiencyQ1 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 34.3 Million, Up 13% Over Prior YearQ1 U.S. Card Loads Reaches a Record $3.6 Billion; Ranking as #2 U.S. Brand in Holiday Gift Card Activations.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023. GAAP results in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10706300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corp. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $105.28 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 10706300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $109.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.74, while it was recorded at 93.45 for the last single week of trading, and 98.63 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.04%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.