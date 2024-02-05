Snowflake Inc [SNOW] Stock trading around $218.76 per share: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.02%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference, on Monday, March 4th, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Over the last 12 months, SNOW stock rose by 32.41%. The one-year Snowflake Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.96. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.04 billion, with 323.31 million shares outstanding and 301.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 11895768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $220.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 104.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.53, while it was recorded at 206.03 for the last single week of trading, and 169.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snowflake Inc Fundamentals:

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

SNOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.