Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $32

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.93. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Tisotumab Vedotin Marketing Authorization Application Validated by European Medicines Agency for Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.

Validation is supported by data from Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review the marketing authorization application (MAA) of tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), developed for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy. If approved, tisotumab vedotin would be the first ADC granted European Union (EU) marketing authorization for people living with cervical cancer.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also loss -1.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -11.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.06% and lost -6.46% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $152.06 billion, with 5.65 billion shares outstanding and 5.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.98M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 50724068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.55, while it was recorded at 27.16 for the last single week of trading, and 33.71 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.20%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $110.41 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.