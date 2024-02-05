PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $62.42 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 12:45 PM that PayPal and Venmo Unveil Six New Innovations to Revolutionize Commerce.

Company introduces reimagined checkout and guest checkout experiences, new advanced offers platform for merchants, and new consumer app to earn cash back and give customers more reasons to shop with PayPal.

New Venmo enhancements enable local small businesses to be discovered and grow.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.87M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 14454178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $72.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.66, while it was recorded at 62.65 for the last single week of trading, and 62.65 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 18.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.