Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] loss -0.28% or -0.05 points to close at $17.74 with a heavy trading volume of 12837042 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 2:06 PM that Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Innovates Luxury Cruising With Unique Immersive Overnights Sailings.

Exclusive New Collection of 2024 and 2025 Itineraries will Feature an Industry-First with Overnight Stays in Every Port of Call.

Special Evening Shore Excursions Created for Luxury Travelers to Explore Destinations in a Completely New Way.

The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -2.95% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.01M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 12837042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.