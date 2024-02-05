Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR] gain 20.40% so far this year. What now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NYSE: NMR] closed the trading session at $5.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.40 percent and weekly performance of 6.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, NMR reached to a volume of 9893996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMR shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36.

NMR stock trade performance evaluation

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, NMR shares gained by 21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR go to 10.90%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.