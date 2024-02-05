Nikola Corp [NKLA] Revenue clocked in at $31.31 million, down -16.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that OLE HOEFELMANN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF NIKOLA ENERGY.

International energy executive with 30-plus years’ experience takes HYLA reins.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, announced the appointment of Ole Hoefelmann as President of the Nikola Energy division, effective February 5, 2024.

The one-year NKLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.5. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corp [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8149, while it was recorded at 0.7488 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corp Fundamentals:

Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NKLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nikola Corp posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA.

Nikola Corp [NKLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

