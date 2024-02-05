New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Is Currently 5.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 5.04% on the last trading session, reaching $6.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2023.

FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS ARISING FROM TWO TRANSFORMATIONAL ACQUISITIONS.

ANNOUNCES DECISIVE ACTIONS TO BUILD CAPITAL, REINFORCE THE BALANCE SHEET AND STRENGTHEN RISK MANAGEMENT PROCESSES AS COMPANY JOINS THE $100 BILLION LARGE BANK CATEGORY.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 60130987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.03. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -40.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.69 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.