Meta Platforms Inc [META] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $530

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] gained 20.32% on the last trading session, reaching $474.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Initiates Quarterly Dividend.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.46M shares, META reached a trading volume of 84513754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $488.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 14.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 27.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.33 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 357.01, while it was recorded at 412.20 for the last single week of trading, and 305.71 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 26.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.