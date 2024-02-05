Merck & Co Inc [MRK] Revenue clocked in at $60.29 billion, up 15.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Merck & Co Inc [NYSE: MRK] price surged by 0.02 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Sales Reflect Sustained Growth Across Oncology and Vaccines.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Fourth-Quarter Worldwide Sales Were $14.6 Billion, an Increase of 6% From Fourth Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 13%.

The one-year MRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.42. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co Inc [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $133.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Merck & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co Inc is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for Merck & Co Inc [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.50, while it was recorded at 123.30 for the last single week of trading, and 109.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co Inc Fundamentals:

Merck & Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

MRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co Inc posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co Inc go to 67.41%.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.