Market cap of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] reaches 612.96M – now what?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.03. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 1:00 AM that Gaotu Techedu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 27, 2024.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock has also gained 19.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOTU stock has inclined by 74.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.60% and gained 11.33% year-on date.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $612.96 million, with 152.10 million shares outstanding and 152.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 13580311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

GOTU stock trade performance evaluation

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.23. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: Institutional Ownership

