Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 0.99% or 0.66 points to close at $67.53 with a heavy trading volume of 11371519 shares. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Marvell Extends Connectivity Leadership for Accelerated Infrastructure with 200G/Lane Partner Demonstrations at DesignCon.

Amphenol, Keysight Technologies, Molex and TE Connectivity showcase 200G/lane copper links with Marvell DSPs for increasing data center bandwidth.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and leading cabling and system partners Amphenol, Keysight Technologies, Molex and TE Connectivity (TE) this week are demonstrating copper interconnects powered by Marvell® 224G long-reach (LR) DSP SerDes operating at 200 Gbps per lane or faster, a critical milestone in the race to scale accelerated infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads.

The daily chart for MRVL points out that the company has recorded 8.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.76M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 11371519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.89, while it was recorded at 68.21 for the last single week of trading, and 56.03 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 12.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.