Market Analysts see Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] jumped around 1.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.01 at the close of the session, up 3.38%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on February 8, 2024.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its second quarter fiscal year 2024 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.25M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 10906781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.34, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 23.23 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.08 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Earnings analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

