JP Morgan slashes price target on BP plc ADR [BP] – find out why.

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.78%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 2:37 PM that Castrol® Kicks Off 125th Anniversary by Becoming “Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson,” Including Barrett-Jackson Cup January 20-28, 2024.

Castrol’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Will Span a Year of Exciting New Future-focused Experiences, Products, and Branding.

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp group, is kicking off its 125th year by becoming the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson, including the presenting sponsor of the Barrett-Jackson Cup, to further strengthen its support of the automotive enthusiast community. The first auction of the year will be the Scottsdale Auction, running from January 20-28, 2024, where Castrol will roll out its bold new branding to the U.S. market. Castrol will be announcing additional experiential partnerships and new product innovations throughout its 125-year anniversary, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to meeting the future needs of the automotive community.

Over the last 12 months, BP stock dropped by -4.94%. The one-year BP plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.68. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.51 billion, with 3.00 billion shares outstanding and 2.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, BP stock reached a trading volume of 10971305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.22, while it was recorded at 35.28 for the last single week of trading, and 36.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP plc ADR Fundamentals:

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

BP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP plc ADR posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP.

BP plc ADR [BP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.