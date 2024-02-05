Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Revenue clocked in at $65.32 billion, down -5.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 6:59 AM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO 4Q23 Results.

On February 6th, at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) and 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q23 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t23/Default_eng.aspx.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.53. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

ITUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 11.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.