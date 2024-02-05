For Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.74. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:30 AM that JetBlue Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter revenue and costs beat expectations.

Reached agreement to defer ~$2.5 billion of planned aircraft capital expenditures.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock has also gained 3.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has inclined by 55.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.68% and gained 3.42% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $1.91 billion, with 333.29 million shares outstanding and 332.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.97M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 18887747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jetblue Airways Corp posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

