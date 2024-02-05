Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $22

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.44. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Holland America Line Takes Cruisers to the Iconic Sites and Natural Wonders of Australia and New Zealand in 2025-2026.

Longer Collectors’ Voyages combine a 14-day cruise Down Under with a South Pacific Legendary Voyage to create an extended vacation up to 50 days.

For guests dreaming of a cruise vacation to the Land Down Under, Holland America Line’s Australia and New Zealand season sailing from November 2025 to March 2026 is now open for booking. From vibrant capital cities to captivating scenery, Holland America Line’s cruises to Australia and New Zealand are a tapestry of diverse landscapes and unique cultures.

Carnival Corp. stock has also gained 3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has inclined by 45.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.38% and lost -11.33% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $20.77 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 983.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.42M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 29946428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.