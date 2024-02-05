Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell -33.90% so far this year. What now?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] price plunged by -5.66 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Canoo Successfully Expands Zeeba’s Fleet with Electric Vehicles.

EVs are a promising upgrade in binding agreement of 3,000 vehicles.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year GOEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.96. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 313.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -26.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2370, while it was recorded at 0.1843 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc Fundamentals:

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

GOEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canoo Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOEV.

Canoo Inc [GOEV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.