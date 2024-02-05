Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down -3.03: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.24. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Earns 357 BTC in January 2024.

– On track to begin production at Paso Pe, Paraguay and to initiate fleet upgrades and expansion in Q1 2024 -.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also loss -3.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has inclined by 103.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.59% and lost -23.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $676.17 million, with 301.86 million shares outstanding and 282.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.74M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 12903641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.55 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.