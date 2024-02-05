Baker Hughes Co [BKR] is -15.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.99. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Baker Hughes Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend.

In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend increase reflects a 5% growth rate, or $0.01, over the previous quarter’s dividend and an 11% increase, or $0.02, compared to the same quarter last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12944943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baker Hughes Co stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $29.17 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 12944943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Co [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $40.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Co is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.39, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baker Hughes Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Co posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 30.20%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.