AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $4.01 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM that KISS THE FUTURE – The Critically Acclaimed Documentary About a Creative Community Amid the Siege of Sarajevo, the Resilience of Its People Through Art and Music and the Tale of a Post-war Concert by U2 – to Receive a Theatrical Run Exclusively at AMC.

KISS THE FUTURE – Directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Sarah Anthony, featuring Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christiane Amanpour and Bill Clinton – will debut at select U.S. AMC locations beginning February 23, with a special early screening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21. KISS THE FUTURE will be available to stream later this year, exclusively on Paramount+.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and FIFTH SEASON have reached a deal to release KISS THE FUTURE, a critically acclaimed documentary, that World Premiered at Berlinale and opened The Tribeca Film Festival in 2023, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Sarah Anthony, which will debut at select U.S. AMC locations beginning Friday, February 23, for a full theatrical run. The doc features Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christiane Amanpour and Bill Clinton.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 12769748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -28.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.49 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 25.00 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.