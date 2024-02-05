Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Stock trading around $71.85 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.92%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2023 Results on February 7, 2024.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -36.31%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.68. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $172.08 billion, with 2.57 billion shares outstanding and 2.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.51M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 18618066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $111.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.96.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.62, while it was recorded at 72.48 for the last single week of trading, and 83.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

BABA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 2.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.26%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.