AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] stock Resumed by UBS analyst, price target now $9

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.55. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

AGNC Investment Corp stock has also loss -2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has inclined by 23.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.65% and lost -2.65% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.41 billion, with 694.30 million shares outstanding and 665.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 13538857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 915.59.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.