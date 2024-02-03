UBS lifts Bank OZK [OZK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] loss -5.96% or -2.69 points to close at $42.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3413898 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Bank OZK Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Management Comments.

The daily chart for OZK points out that the company has recorded -1.69% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, OZK reached to a volume of 3413898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank OZK [OZK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZK shares is $51.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank OZK shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank OZK is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for OZK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90.

Trading performance analysis for OZK stock

Bank OZK [OZK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, OZK shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Bank OZK [OZK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.84, while it was recorded at 46.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.43 for the last 200 days.

Bank OZK [OZK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bank OZK’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Bank OZK [OZK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank OZK posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OZK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank OZK go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bank OZK [OZK]

The top three institutional holders of OZK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OZK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OZK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.