why Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.17

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PTGX] jumped around 3.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.52 at the close of the session, up 14.03%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Takeda and Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Enter into Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement for Rusfertide, a Late-Stage Rare Hematology Asset.

Takeda Will Be Protagonist’s Co-Development, U.S. Co-Commercialization Partner With 50:50 Profit Share, and With Exclusive Ex-U.S. Global Rights to Commercialize Rusfertide, Protagonist’s Investigational Injectable Hepcidin Mimetic Currently in Development for the Treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV).

Takeda Will Make an Upfront Payment of $300 Million at Closing.

Compared to the average trading volume of 742.38K shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 4605692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $41.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56.

How has PTGX stock performed recently?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.22. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.05, while it was recorded at 26.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.66 and a Current Ratio set at 11.66.

Earnings analysis for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTGX.

Insider trade positions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc [PTGX]

