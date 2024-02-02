why PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.04

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] slipped around -1.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.39 at the close of the session, down -5.14%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:45 PM that PENN Entertainment Announces Interactive Leadership Transition Scheduled for April 2024.

theScore Founding Leaders to Step Down from PENN Interactive Following the Successful Rollout of ESPN BET and theScore Bet, and In-House Technology Migration.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PENN) announced today that the founding family behind theScore — John Levy, Benjie Levy, Aubrey Levy and Noah Levy – will be stepping down from their roles at PENN Interactive, with John departing in mid-February and with Benjie, Aubrey and Noah departing in April 2024. In conjunction with this planned leadership transition, the Company is in the final stages of its search for a new Head of Interactive.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 9240572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $30.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.58, while it was recorded at 22.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.33 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PENN Entertainment Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.