why Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $251.25

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] jumped around 18.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $264.57 at the close of the session, up 7.51%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Eaton Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, with Continued Strong Backlog Growth, and Issues Guidance on 2024 Outlook.

Fourth quarter earnings per share of $2.35 and record adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, up 24% over 2022.

Record quarterly sales with 10% organic growth resulting in record fourth quarter segment margins of 22.8%, 200 basis points above the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 3662439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $251.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 37.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

How has ETN stock performed recently?

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.23 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.22, while it was recorded at 251.11 for the last single week of trading, and 210.61 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eaton Corporation plc posted 2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 12.88%.

Insider trade positions for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.