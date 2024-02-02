why Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.83

Corcept Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CORT] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.63. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Corcept Appoints Roberto Vieira as President, Oncology.

Mr. Vieira joins Corcept from Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial until earlier this month. At Mirati, Mr. Vieira built the U.S. commercial organization, inclusive of sales, marketing and market access, and successfully led the launch of the company’s first targeted cancer therapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Mr. Vieira previously spent 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb in positions of increasing seniority, including Vice President of Worldwide Oncology Strategy. Prior to that, he also served as General Manager in Europe (The Netherlands) and was part of the leadership team that led the introduction of transformational medicines in the Immuno-Oncology space across a broad range of solid tumors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3048909 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.46%.

The market cap for CORT stock reached $2.23 billion, with 107.83 million shares outstanding and 87.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CORT reached a trading volume of 3048909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORT shares is $36.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corcept Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CORT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

How has CORT stock performed recently?

Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, CORT shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.36, while it was recorded at 21.72 for the last single week of trading, and 26.40 for the last 200 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

Earnings analysis for Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corcept Therapeutics Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORT.

Insider trade positions for Corcept Therapeutics Inc [CORT]

The top three institutional holders of CORT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CORT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CORT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.