why Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.73

Capri Holdings Ltd [NYSE: CPRI] slipped around -1.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.45 at the close of the session, down -2.65%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after the market closes via press release. Given the pending acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited by Tapestry, Inc., the Company does not intend to hold conference calls to review its financial results going forward.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 4410593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $56.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Ltd is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

How has CPRI stock performed recently?

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.50, while it was recorded at 48.71 for the last single week of trading, and 45.57 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Capri Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Ltd posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Ltd go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]

