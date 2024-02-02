why Ball Corp. [BALL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.81

Ball Corp. [NYSE: BALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.47%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Ball Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Highlights.

Full-year and fourth quarter U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.23 and 49 cents, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, BALL stock rose by 2.01%. The one-year Ball Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.02. The average equity rating for BALL stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.73 billion, with 314.11 million shares outstanding and 313.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, BALL stock reached a trading volume of 5426350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corp. [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $58.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corp. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

BALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corp. [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for Ball Corp. [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.48, while it was recorded at 57.13 for the last single week of trading, and 53.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corp. Fundamentals:

Ball Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

BALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corp. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp. go to 3.10%.

Ball Corp. [BALL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.