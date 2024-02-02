Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Moderna Inc [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $99.02. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Moderna to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 3764311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $129.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.86.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.25, while it was recorded at 101.84 for the last single week of trading, and 106.70 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moderna Inc [MRNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc posted 3.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock