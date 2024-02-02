Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.76%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 5:03 PM that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 32.56%. The one-year Trade Desk Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.86. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.95 billion, with 446.46 million shares outstanding and 441.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 5504629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $78.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 53.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.04, while it was recorded at 68.89 for the last single week of trading, and 74.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trade Desk Inc Fundamentals:

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trade Desk Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.