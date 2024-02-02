Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] closed the trading session at $87.07. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that The Hartford Announces Outstanding Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $766 million ($2.51 per diluted share) increased 30% from $587 million ($1.82 per diluted share) over the same period in 2022. Core earnings* of $935 million ($3.06 core earnings per diluted share*) increased 25% from $749 million ($2.32 core earnings per diluted share) over the same period in 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Full year 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $2.5 billion ($7.97 per diluted share) and core earnings of $2.8 billion ($8.88 core earnings per diluted share).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.32 percent and weekly performance of -0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 3306020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $91.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54.

HIG stock trade performance evaluation

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.10 for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.25, while it was recorded at 87.06 for the last single week of trading, and 74.12 for the last 200 days.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 2.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.50%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.