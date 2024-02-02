Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Alliance Bancorp [NYSE: WAL] closed the trading session at $59.12. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:12 PM that Western Alliance Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.14 percent and weekly performance of -10.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WAL reached to a volume of 6992992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorp is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16.

WAL stock trade performance evaluation

Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.68, while it was recorded at 65.78 for the last single week of trading, and 47.00 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Western Alliance Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Alliance Bancorp posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorp go to -13.30%.

Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.