Twilio Inc [TWLO] Stock trading around $70.44 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.84%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Twilio Announces the Honorees of the 2024 AI Startup Searchlight Awards.

Twilio’s Global Search for Startups Forging the Future of Customer Engagement and Communications with AI Celebrates Six Standout Innovators.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the honorees of its AI Startup Searchlight awards, which recognizes innovative startups that are creatively using Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Twilio to enhance digital communications and experiences for their customers.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock rose by 17.71%. The one-year Twilio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.2. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.75 billion, with 176.36 million shares outstanding and 171.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 3519934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $74.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 106.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.20, while it was recorded at 72.09 for the last single week of trading, and 62.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc Fundamentals:

Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

TWLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 344.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO.

Twilio Inc [TWLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.