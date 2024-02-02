Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Stock trading around $13.68 per share: What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] gained 3.87% on the last trading session, reaching $13.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM that Callaway Golf Announces New Paradym Ai Smoke Woods and Irons.

Real player data combined with revolutionary technology helped create the new Ai Smart Face. Multiple sweet spots across the face are designed to unlock added distance for every player.

Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry’s leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new family of Paradym Ai Smoke Drivers, Fairway Woods, Irons, and Hybrids. Designed with extensive player data and a new Ai Smart Face to create sweet spots across the entire face, these clubs are available for pre-sale on January 12, and at retail starting on January 26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 3330814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for MODG stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.50, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.22 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]

