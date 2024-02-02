Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] Stock trading around $14.38 per share: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [NYSE: TAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 1:54 AM that Takeda Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession.

Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that Costa Saroukos, chief financial officer, has decided to leave Takeda to return to his home-country of Australia to be closer to family. Mr. Saroukos will step down as CFO, effective April 1, 2024 and will remain with the company as a board director until June 28, 2024. Milano Furuta, president of Takeda’s Japan Pharma Business Unit (JPBU), will succeed Mr. Saroukos, effective April 1, 2024. Mr. Furuta will report to Christophe Weber, president & CEO, and will be based in Tokyo, Japan. As CFO, Mr. Furuta will be proposed to the board of directors as a candidate for election to the board.

Christophe Weber commented: “On behalf of Takeda’s executive team and board of directors, I would like to thank Costa for his outstanding contributions and leadership. He has been a key driver of Takeda’s transformation and a trusted advisor to me and the board. He has also built a strong finance function and culture that will serve Takeda well for years to come. I wish Costa all the best as he returns to his home country to be closer to his family.”.

Over the last 12 months, TAK stock dropped by -8.99%. The one-year Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.12 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 3.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, TAK stock reached a trading volume of 3501361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR go to 0.02%.

The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.